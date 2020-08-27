The Golden Age of Flying Reminds You How Much Has Changed

We wrote about the ‘golden age of flying’ well before the pandemic hit, and you had another level of fear and anxiety to deal with.

But this post seems too ironic to not re-share. So let’s first just compare some of these elaborate, extravagant, and downright stress-free moments with today’s reality:

Ahh…. What a difference fifty years makes, huh? Indeed, outside of a $30,000 first class flight to Dubai, today’s reality is quite different than it used to be. And the craziest part is, if you had asked someone from 1960 what they thought flying in the year 2020 would be like, we bet they’d have quite a rosy view of the future.

While it might be painful, here’s what that golden age really did look like:

Vintage Everyday gives us a glimpse into these earlier days of flying, and it’s definitely a time capsule. We see in-plane bars, elaborate meal services, and exquisite uniforms on flight attendants.

Flying in the 1950s and 60s was quite comfortable and luxurious, with spacious cabins, elegant service, and a sense of excitement that you’d be hard pressed to find these days.

Continental 747 Ponape Lounge, Airline Attendant

Continental Airlines

Continental Airlines

DC-6 Mainliner United Airlines 48

Delta Airlines Convair 880

Delta Airlines

Pacific Southwest Airlines (PSA) Electra Jet