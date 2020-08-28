Potent and Poignant Animal Sculptures

These poignant, powerful pieces are the work of Chinese sculptor Wang Ruilin, who captures deep emotion in his animal designs.

Often feeling like they’re carrying the weight of the world, his work has a somber tone, yet also portrays themes of climate change, loneliness, and introspection.

We see a polar bear with a back that is actually made up of melting polar ice caps. A whale carrying an entire mountainous landscape on her back.

Beautifully crafted, he has an expert eye for animal faces, but also for the unique ways in which landscapes start to blend with the animal forms themselves. The sculptures themselves are made of copper.

