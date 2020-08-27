Fascinating Fish Faces

Japanese photographer Atsushi Morioka claims there’s never been a photo book before about fish faces. So, he set about changing that, capturing the expressive, absurd, and even hilarious faces of common fish.  The result is quite charming and funny.

Via Grapee:

