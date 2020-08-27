Fascinating Fish Faces

Japanese photographer Atsushi Morioka claims there’s never been a photo book before about fish faces. So, he set about changing that, capturing the expressive, absurd, and even hilarious faces of common fish. The result is quite charming and funny.
