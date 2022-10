No biggie, just the meaning of life.

Jody Mac edits a very peaceful yet insightful speech from Sam Harris, a notable author, neuroscientist, and philosopher.

Set to a very calming and beautiful track, Harris’ insight speaks to themes of spending your life intentionally, focusing on areas that truly matter.

Take a look at the video below, and try to take a minute or two to for yourself to breathe.

Photos via Unsplash.