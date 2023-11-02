Featured Categories
The Small Town of Yellowknife Has the Best Northern Lights Viewing in All of North America

Photo by Kwan Fung

Nestled in Canada’s Northwest Territories, Yellowknife is not just a gateway to the vast wilderness of the Arctic. It’s also one of the most mesmerizing spots on Earth to witness the spectacular Northern Lights, or Aurora Borealis.

 

Why Yellowknife?

Yellowknife sits comfortably on the northern shores of the Great Slave Lake, and its geographical location places it directly beneath the auroral oval. This means the city has one of the highest probabilities of auroral sightings in the world! The cold, clear, and long winter nights provide an almost perfect canvas for the lights to paint their dance, making it a hotspot for aurora chasers.

Photo by Ken Cheung

When to Visit

While the Northern Lights can be spotted throughout the year, the best time to visit Yellowknife for this celestial show is between mid-November and early April. During these months, the nights are the longest, and the skies are the darkest, offering optimal viewing conditions.

 

Photo by Ken Cheung

Where to Watch

While the lights can often be spotted from within the city, for the best experience, it’s advisable to move away from the city lights:
Aurora Village: A popular choice, offering heated teepees where you can warm up between displays.
Dettah Ice Road: A unique experience of driving on a frozen lake, with the lights reflecting off the ice beneath and the vast sky above.
Prelude Lake Territorial Park: A serene location away from the city, perfect for a quiet night under the dancing lights.

 

Photo by Lotus Raphael

What Makes It Special

The Aurora Borealis is not just a visual treat. Indigenous cultures have revered it for centuries, weaving tales and legends around this magical display. In Yellowknife, you can immerse yourself in these stories, understanding the lights not just as a natural phenomenon but as a bridge to ancient traditions and beliefs.

 

Photo by Shen Li

Beyond the Lights

Yellowknife is more than just the Northern Lights. The city offers a rich tapestry of indigenous culture, outdoor adventures, and a history of gold mining. From dog sledding across frozen landscapes to ice fishing on pristine lakes, Yellowknife offers a true Arctic experience.

 

While many places in the world offer a glimpse of the Northern Lights, Yellowknife stands out for its consistency, cultural richness, and the sheer magic of the experience. So, pack your warmest clothes, grab a thermos of hot cocoa, and head north to witness one of nature’s most awe-inspiring shows.

