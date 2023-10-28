‘The Spiral’ Supertall Building with Terraced Gardens in NYC Reaches Completion

New York City’s Spiral building has completed, according to architecture firm Bjarke Ingels Group, or BIG. Located along the High Line in Manhattan, the unique tower reaches 1,031 feet (314 metres) into the sky, making it a ‘supertall’ skyscraper, by international definition.

Aside from being extremely tall, the building features a unique terraced garden level on each floor, creating a ‘snakelike vine’ that spirals over 1,000 feet around the structure.

“The string of terraces wrapping around the building expands the daily life of the tenants to the outside air and light. As the trees and grasses, flowers and vines have taken root over the last two summers, The Spiral is slowly becoming an ascending ribbon of green wrapping around the entire silhouette of the tower – like a 1,000-foot-tall vine at the scale of the city’s skyline.”

Anchor tenant Pfizer has taken up residence, along with a handful of other companies, with New York-Presbyterian Hospital opening a 75,000-square-foot outpatient center in the building as well.

The unique nature of the spiral’s terraces should allow for plant growth, including trees, to grow and mature on the building’s facade, bringing much needed green space and greenery to Manhattan’s skyline.

“The Spiral ensures that every floor of the tower opens up to the outdoors, creating hanging gardens and cascading atria that connect the open floor plates from the ground floor to the summit into a single uninterrupted workspace,” said Ingels.

