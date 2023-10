Japanese Instagram artist and photographer Halno Kujiraoka has a fun and inspiring series of his travels, all taken aboard a broomstick, floating in midair. It’s a clever and endearing concept, and his dedicated (and prolific!) series takes us all over the world.

The dedication to this series is especially impressive, and the creative take on his setting makes the images all the more fun.

Take a look at his Instagram to follow his journey, via Design You Trust:

