Digital Wormholes and Vibrant Vortexes

Diving into a swirling vortex of rainbow hues, we see a wormhole-like shape pulling us in, drawing us into a well of vivid color.

This highly detailed, vibrant digital art is the work of Australian artist Stu Ballinger. We appreciate the smooth textures and refractions, that feel alive with motion and energy.

See more of Ballinger’s work on his website. Via Inspiration Grid.

Images © Copyright Stu Ballinger.

