The Vatican Under Red Lights

This stunning series shows one of the world’s greatest cathedrals bathed in red light, creating a whole new identity for the famed St. Peter’s Basilica.

Before we personally visited St. Peter’s Basilica, we didn’t know if a church could command our attention and respect the way that this one did. The epic size, scale, and detail of the basilica is a sight to behold, so it’s with extra awareness that we see this series by France-based photographer Aishy.

The photography captures the cathedral’s soaring ceilings, reliefs, and carvings in a new light, bringing a new sensibility to this ancient and famous landmark.

Red Lights: Vatican, shows just how much lighting and photography can change and impact a built environment, especially one as famous as St. Peter’s Basilica.

Very unique and memorable series. Via Colossal: