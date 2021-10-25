Powerfoyle is a New Thin Solar Product That May Make Electronics Truly Self Powered

Though more and more electronics are becoming ‘wireless’ these days, they aren’t really. After the batteries die, the devices all need to be charged, making their use more cumbersome, and ultimately, using more energy. Powerfoyle is a new company hoping to solve some of that, with their thin-film solar technology. Using ultra-thin solar strips, they’re able to create self-charging applications for a range of devices, from lit bicycle helmets to wireless headphones, and more.

Able to be charged from both outdoor sunlight and indoor lamps, they offer a convenience and eco-friendly factor that we haven’t seen before.

As this technology is brand new, there are only a few introductory products that are using it. But the promise of self-powered devices is an exciting one. It will not only make devices more convenient, but will harness some of the boundless renewable energy around us.

We can imagine future use cases on bicycles, cars, and even clothing, creating a whole ecosystem of products that don’t need to be powered by an electrical grid.

One of the first applications are wireless headphones by Urbanista, which have the technology embedded on the head strap, capturing energy both indoors and out. Pretty exciting development, via The Verge:

“The Powerfoyle material is flexible, durable and reliable and can blend seamlessly in to any device without compromise on the tactile or visual design.”