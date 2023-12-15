This Eco Air Purifier is 70x More Effective at Cleaning Your Home’s Air Than House Plants

In our reality of polluted air, wildfire smoke, and harmful interior pollutants, having an air purifier at home is just smart.

While having house plants does bring some added healthful benefits, besides adding a lovely ambience and dose of nature, house plants don’t do much to remove pollutants from the air.

The Briiv Pro is a nature-inspired purifier, and it really does clean the air. 70 times more effectively than houseplants, in fact.

Using filter material made of dried moss and coconut husks, the Briiv Pro aims to be sustainable while making the surrounding air cleaner and fresher.

“Briiv Pro’s casing is crafted from a unique blend of waste potato and rice husks, and our filters of naturally dried moss and coconut husks are completely biodegradable at home! We use less traditional plastics than any other electronic product in existence to make a powerful new air filter that is good for you, and the planet. “

“Briiv Pro filters are made up of: Moss filter for PM10

Coconut Filter for PM5.0

Nano Matrix filter for PM2.5 and VOC’s The filters in Briiv Pro will remove everything from pet dander all the way to fine particulates, ensuring the air in your home is always clean and healthy.”

The Briiv Pro retails for $360.

