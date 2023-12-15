Watch That Gluten Glow With These Real Bread Lamps

Japanese artist

Yukiko Morita has a funny and beautiful new concept with her “Pampshades”, lamps made from real baked bread.

Using her experience as a baker, Morita bakes the bread, carefully carves out the interior, embeds LEDs and batteries, and then uses resin to seal the baguettes up, ensuring they won’t decay.

The result is a surprisingly beautiful glow, and the texture and form of the bread creates unique patterns and light that are one of a kind. Read more about these baked beauties on DesignBoom

