This Pillow Is Hard As Rock – Impressive White Marble Sculpture

Things are not alway what they seem, especially for this fluffy white pillow, which is actually masterfully sculpted out of white marble by Norwegian artist Håkon Anton Fagerås. It’s a show of skill and perception, working with a classic sculptor material on something so ordinary and familiar as a pillow. But the juxtaposition is great, and the final piece so convincing that we want to flop down on the pillow….almost. Via Colossal:

“Because of the material qualities of marble itself, it appears fragile. It’s quite fragile, but it’s not that fragile, and yet it appears so because of the translucency and pureness of the stone.”