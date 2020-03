Tiago Silva’s Cleverly Arranged Photography Take a look at Tiago Silva's cleverly timed and arranged photos, that create visual illusions. The post Tiago Silva’s Cleverly Arranged Photography appeared first on Moss and Fog.

Exceptional Steps An exceptional collection of staircase photography by Christian Theile showcase the swooping forms of these architectural gems. The post Exceptional Steps appeared first on Moss and Fog.

Madagascar’s Stone Forest Madagascar's Stone Forest is an otherworldly and beautiful place, filled with razor sharp rock formations. The post Madagascar’s Stone Forest appeared first on Moss and Fog.

Mirrored Movements Contort the Human Body With just the use of a mirror and a flexible model, the human body is contorted into new and unrecognizable forms. The post Mirrored Movements Contort the Human Body appeared first on Moss and Fog.