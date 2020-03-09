OFFF Festival Branding

Bienal Comunicación of Mexico has created a fascinating and memorable branding effort for the OFFF Festival, which is a multimedia festival in Barcelona.

Instead of traditional two dimensional graphic design, they’ve created a physical object, a mask, to represent the diversity, essence, and ‘soul’ of the experience. They even had the masks carved, referring to them as the Offfterlife. We hadn’t even heard of the festival before, but thanks to sophisticated and unique branding, they now have our full attention. Via Behance: