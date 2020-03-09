OFFF Festival Branding

Bienal Comunicación of Mexico has created a fascinating and memorable branding effort for the OFFF Festival, which is a multimedia festival in Barcelona.
Instead of traditional two dimensional graphic design, they’ve created a physical object, a mask, to represent the diversity, essence, and ‘soul’ of the experience. They even had the masks carved, referring to them as the Offfterlife. We hadn’t even heard of the festival before, but thanks to sophisticated and unique branding, they now have our full attention. Via Behance:
We chose masks for the great symbolic force they hold. They have always been objects that amplify energy, objects that represent both communication skills and the generation of intentions. Instead of covering anything, they are tools for revelation, liberating mirrors, and bridges that stimulate connections.