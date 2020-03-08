Exceptional Steps

March 8, 2020 2 Comments

Staircases are functional yet have the ability to be very beautiful. A building’s staircase can be as minimal and simple as cement block construction, or as intricate as a work of art, with swooping forms and luxury materials. Photographer Christian Theile has a fantastic catalog of staircase images on his Instagram, mostly of the architecturally significant style. Spanning the globe, some of these are truly stunning. Make sure to visit it and get a sense of his travels and architectural eye. Via Fubiz:

christiantheilephotography_22277685_303798350027054_2570314584061640704_nchristiantheilephotography_22582072_1855694364760603_2379218020045160448_nchristiantheilephotography_25008409_516313518739552_6426018064118054912_nchristiantheilephotography_27581453_105311480294976_6592258875003502592_nchristiantheilephotography_27878919_506527403081207_5742383287775526912_nchristiantheilephotography_27893191_1803670356333571_2546286247790247936_nchristiantheilephotography_28150928_164728157651787_162380743387906048_nchristiantheilephotography_29095860_173514326630797_8375339810935537664_nchristiantheilephotography_29717580_333812527142031_5361888063393890304_nchristiantheilephotography_29739351_232812210792277_6266769228062261248_nchristiantheilephotography_30087119_585373445164453_7015132503040065536_nchristiantheilephotography_30591727_2123630061246168_6582346829218709504_nchristiantheilephotography_30605443_178708779449652_5224891096416387072_nchristiantheilephotography_30829526_183811608934806_1394926204313665536_nchristiantheilephotography_30937282_2073555709638865_2891458449948803072_nchristiantheilephotography_30953897_218609552060838_8128410926928887808_nchristiantheilephotography_31479114_527406594322319_1345541974559555584_n

