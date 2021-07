The unique perspective of a drone shows us how mesmerizing sheep herding can look, especially when sped up into time-lapse.

Drone photographer Lior Patel took footage throughout rural Israel, following around herds of sheep numbering 1000-1700. It’s amazing to see how effective sheep dogs and farmers can be in corralling their animals through fences, around obstacles, and keep the sheep in such tight groups. Fascinating footage.

Via LaughingSquid: