Tina Turner’s Pop Culture Legacy

Tina Turner, the explosive soul singer and actor who topped the charts throughout 1970s and 80s, has died at age 83.

Born in Brownsville, Tennessee, the singer rose to fame with the Ike & Tina Turner Revue in the late 1950s, becoming known for her amazing energy and rasping vocals, creating a solo career that spanned decades.

With a string of No. 1 hits, the singer also acted in a number of careers, showcasing just how versatile and talented she was.

Turner died in her home of Küsnacht, Switzerland, a country where she moved to, relinquishing her American citizenship.

Turner’s legacy will be remembered for a long long time. Take a look at some of her achievements:

“Having sold over 100 million records worldwide, Turner is one of the best-selling recording artists of all time.

She was the first black artist and first woman to be on the cover of Rolling Stone. Rolling Stone ranked her among the 100 Greatest Artists of All Time and the 100 Greatest Singers of All Time.”