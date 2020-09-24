Trick Or Treat Zipline for a Social Distancing Halloween

The day that a lot of kids look forward to most, Halloween, might be quite a bit less exciting this year. Trick or treating during a pandemic doesn’t seem like a great idea for most.

Luckily there are some ingenious ways to send treats to kids, and provide a fun scare at the same time.

This Halloween zip line is accompanied by a ghost-like creature who zooms out to the sidewalk to deliver treats. In this early test, it looks like it’s also delivering a beer to an accompanying father, which gets thumbs up from us too.

Created by Matt Thompson of Thompson Woodworks, it’s a clever and charming solution to this year’s pandemic Halloween. Via LS: