Uber Plans to Use 100% Electric Vehicles in the US, Canada, and Europe by 2030

Ridesharing has taken a major hit in the face of a global pandemic. Just eight months ago, the companies were whisking millions of people around cities on a daily basis. That ground to a near halt in April, but it also took global emissions with it, and formerly polluted skies became clear and clean, at least temporarily.

The company claims to have realized this moment, and want to set a trajectory to a cleaner, more sustainable future. Their CEO announced an initiative to make their entire platform carbon neutral by 2040. And more impressively, their vehicle fleets in the United States, Canada, and Europe will be fully electric by 2030. See more on Uber’s website: