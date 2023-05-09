Unique Bike Made from Elegant Bent Wood

Bicycle design has evolved to feature all manner of materials, from titanium to carbon fiber, and the like. But until now, we hadn’t seen a bike’s frame made from wood. Masateru Yasuda set out to prove bent wood could work for the frame, using a steam bent plywood that features great vibration absorption and flexibility. Dubbed The Moccle, the bike is handsome and streamlined,

The Moccle is a Gold Winner of the A’ Design Award for the year 2023, and showcases the promise of unexpected materials, created in a handsome and striking design.

