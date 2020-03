UV Zhu’s Colorful, Bubbly 3D Illustrations These free-flowing, bubbly 3D illustrations by artist UV Zhu are delightful in their whimsy and color. The post UV Zhu’s Colorful, Bubbly 3D Illustrations appeared first on Moss and Fog.

A Textural Tour of Iceland Kevin Krautgartner's Iceland From Above is a study in textures and landscape diversity.

Miniature Writer's Retreat Is a Perfect Self Quarantine In this strange new time of shelter-in-place and 'hunkering down', this delightful little writer's studio caught our eye. If we were working on the next great novel, we might want to be self-quarantined in this 650-square foot modern space.

Gulf Islands House In British Columbia Is Only Reachable by Ferry The AA Robins Architect's Gulf Islands house is pretty darn badass. It could be summed up with eloquent adjectives, but let's keep it short and sweet.