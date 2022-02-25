Color Changing Lenticular Earrings Change Upon Movement

A. Pair is a company out of South Korea, making unique jewelry and art that takes advantage of lenticular printing, which changes color with the angle of view.

We love their 3D earrings, which are deceptively simple and elegant. Depending on which angle they’re viewed from, the colors will shift dramatically.

“The 3D earrings based on a lenticular multi-view display system where lens are utilized. When it is viewed with the lens from various angles, the viewer can see the reflection of the simple structure and image graphic characteristics. The divided graphic images instantly change with the wearer’s movements.”