What On Earth Is This Bizarre Two Wheel Car Concept?

Shane Chen is the inventor of the self-balancing ‘hoverboard’, those two wheel skateboard devices that started a craze a few years back. He is back with a bold and strange new concept for a self-balancing car that can hold a full 5 people.

Self referentially called SHANE, the pod-like cabin balances on two enormous covered wheels, which allow for smooth acceleration, and also tight turning and maneuvering.

The first of its kind, the two-wheeled parallel design looks like a toy without scale and perspective. But the renderings showcase a large pod cabin that fits five adults. We find the concept novel and fascinating, but feel skeptical that something this outlandish would make it to production.

In the video rendering, we see the wheels react relative to the body, meaning in theory an ultra-smooth riding experience.

“The novel concept – whereby the wheels automatically react relative to the car body to keep the car in perfect balance – means the car can safely travel at high speeds, a capability that has not been previously possible.”

“SHANE’s shifting center of gravity relative to the wheels counters the driving and braking torque to keep the car level, making it as stable and safe as being on four wheels.”

The rendering of the SHANE includes some truly creepy human figures, an oversight that takes away from the concept. Look away!

There’s no word when and if the SHANE would make it to production, their website states they’re looking for investors.

