Rare Richard Neutra Home Up for Sale in Oregon

With only two homes ever built in Oregon, this rare Richard Neutra-designed home in Portland is a design lover’s dream. And it’s for sale.

The Austrian-American architect became well known in the 1940s, 50s, and 60s for his open, multifunctional modernist style.

The home for sale is located in Portland’s South Hills, overlooking downtown, with views of Mt. Hood and beyond.

With 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, 4 fireplaces and an expansive deck, the beautifully updated home deserves the $3.5 million dollar asking price.

“This luxury estate is one of only two Oregon homes designed by world renowned architect Richard Neutra. This stunning home puts the iconic touches of Neutra’s international style on display. Expansive windows stretching entire rooms, custom wood built-ins, tongue & groove siding & finishes that define the mid-century modern era. The unobstructed mountain, city & river views will take your breath away and can only be experienced here! The entertainer’s deck with floor to ceiling sliding doors is truly one of a kind.”

-Sotheby’s Realty

