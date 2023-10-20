Incredibly Vibrant Close-Ups of Coral

We’ve always found coral to be spectacularly interesting, from a visual perspective. While snorkeling, we’ve always marveled at the diversity of form, color and size of coral. Felix Salazar has some really nice shots from his own personal aquarium, going to show that you needn’t travel to exotic locations to see amazing sea life.

See more of Salazar’s work on his website.

LA-based photographer and composer Felix Salazar recently captured some wonderful macro photos of several inhabitants in his salt water aquariums. The shocking variety of color makes the coral look like digital renderings, but Salazar assures me each is a unique photo selected from hundreds of attempts to get just the right shot as he experimented with focus and light. You can see many more on his website. -Colossal

All images © Copyright Felix Salazar

