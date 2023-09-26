Why Do We Like Slime?

Why on earth would we like slime?

Is it the tactile experience? The squishy, stretchy, and gooey texture that’s appealing to touch and manipulate?

Is it the sounds produced when manipulating slime, like squishing and stretching, that can trigger ASMR?

Is it the mess factor, the 90s game shows, where contestants got “slimed” with buckets of the stuff?

London-based artist Jonathan Knowles understands the appeal. His series showing slime slipping through a shopping basket, sliding down a set of stairs, and dripping out of a wall is strange, yet undeniably fun and colorful.

Slime on….

