A 4-Second Intense Workout Can Kickstart Your Metabolism

The New York Times writes about a new study that shows just four seconds of intense physical activity can jumpstart your metabolism and override the hours of sitting all day.

It’s quite a surprising finding, and surely doesn’t mean we can give up a longer, regular exercise regimen. But the study sheds light on ways that the body can benefit from periodic bursts of intensity.

When regular sitting and daytime activities are interspersed with just four seconds of sprinting or other intense exercise, people’s bodies responded positively, counteracting some of the less-active periods.

For all of us who are working from home during the global pandemic, it’s a timely study, and one that might lessen our couch-sitting guilt.

The study relied on a specialized type of stationary bicycle that few of us will have available at home, but its implications remain broadly applicable and suggest that even a few minutes — or seconds — of exercise each day could help substantially to bolster our health.