A Brand New Pasta Shape, Cascatelli, is Born

If you ever thought the bowtie, rotini, and lasagne weren’t cutting it, we have news. There is a brand new, never-before-seen pasta shape out, and it’s here to satisfy your noodly-dreams.

The work of podcast host and author Dan Pashman, the new shape is called Cascatelli, meaning waterfalls in Italian, and it is three years in the making. Part of his Mission imPASTAble series, the shape was borne from his desire to find the right shape and texture, which he found lacking in the world of pasta.

The new shape is indeed unique, combining ‘ruffled edges’ with a fettuccine-like shape that holds sauce perfectly.

Made and sold by New York-based Sfoglini, the shape is already a hit, sold out and on a 10 week waiting list.

Check out the unique pasta shape below, and reserve a box here.

Listened to @TheSporkful’s #missionimpastable series yesterday & it’s honestly the best thing I’ve heard in a while. Beautiful storytelling and it certainly kept me sane during a very challenging day! Congrats on doing it & I can’t wait for Cascatelli to be available in the UK! https://t.co/Dm6MYdkgEF — Tochianu (@tochianu) March 30, 2021

Cascatelli is designed to maximize the three qualities by which Dan believes all pasta shapes should be judged: