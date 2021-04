Lamanna’s Bakery in Toronto specializes in absurd, oversized slices of ‘pizza’, though that term is stretched pretty far for these slices, which measure over three feet long. Featuring entire breakfast spreads, layer cake, and even a whole pumpkin pie on a single slice, the comically sized pieces come in their own wedge-shaped box.

Hilarious and fun, a single slice could feed an entire family. See more on their Instagram: