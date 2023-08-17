Eness is an art and technology studio that explores new designs in whimsical and expressive ways.

One of their most recent is called A Solar-Powered Bench That Spins Ever So Slowly. All you need to know is right in the title.

Made from speckled recycled plastic, the friendly approachable bench features a flower petal design that invites you to plunk down and think about the world.

The large solar panel in the middle powers the spinning mechanism, which slowly and gracefully revolves the bench around, in a manner which feels calm yet fun and unique.



“Our solar-powered benches harvest sunlight to spin; giving users a new perspective on their urban context through slow rotation. This whimsical motion offers visitors a playful experience to change their perspective on public space and to while away time communing with others and the natural environment.”

