Are Squareat’s Squares the Food of the Future?

In sci-fi shows and movies, we often seen food displayed in unique form factors and strange new combinations. Squareat looks like one of those futuristic meals, with rounded squares of food that are minimally processed, yet promise to be long lasting and absurdly easy to prepare.

Available in dozens of flavors, proteins, and ingredients, their concept is aimed at places like schools, hospitals, gyms and for home meal kits, where preparation needs to be minimal and speed is desired.

From Mediterranean meal boxes to plant based options, you can learn more about this novel food concept on the Squareat website.

Via Uncrate:

“Through an innovative process that relies on low-temperature cooking and thermal shocking, they transform raw ingredients into all-natural 50g squares that last up to three weeks without any additives.”