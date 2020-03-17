Miniature Writer’s Retreat Is a Perfect Self Quarantine

In this strange new time of shelter-in-place and ‘hunkering down’, this delightful little writer’s studio caught our eye. If we were working on the next great novel, we might want to be self-quarantined in this 650-square foot modern space. Created for a lover of poetry, the Writer’s Studio houses over 1,700 volumes of poetry, as well as a bathroom, trundle bed, kitchenette, and of course a beautifully serene glass walled room for writing.

Designed by Eric J. Smith, the studio is located on a lovely wooded hill in Connecticut. Via Uncrate: