A Wetsuit Styled as an Actual Men’s Suit

Wetsuits are not known as fashion items, until now at least.

Fashion designer Thom Brown has a new men’s wetsuit that is styled to look like an actual men’s dress suit, to comical yet awesome effect.

The $3900 garment is a working wetsuit, meaning it will keep you warm in the ocean, while also making you look more stylish than 99.9% of your fellow surfers.

We love how outrageous yet grounded this design is. It’s completely harmless yet also seems absurd, which we find amazing.

The name of the wetsuit is Trompe l’oeil, and we recommend you check out the designs here.