Angela Mckay’s Lovingly Painted Travel Sketchbook

For those of you who keep a sketchbook on your travels, you’ll find this especially endearing. Angela Mckay is a Brooklyn-based pattern designer and illustrator, someone who keeps visual ideas and inspiration close to her at all times.

She’s given a peek into her sketchbook, and we love the results, pages filled to the brim with color, detail, and charming interpretations of her natural surroundings. You can explore her work on Instagram, or her studio website here.

