The Beatles and The Rolling Stones are two of the biggest musical acts of all time. And they are considered by some to be rivals, though we’d argue that’s not really the case. Even still, it’s fun to imagine these both mighty yet different bands battling it out.

Dog & Rabbit have created an epic battle where characters from the dozens of famous album covers duke it out, in charming ways. It’s a great, pop culture moment, and one that Beatles and Rolling Stones fans should love.

Like this: Like Loading...