Floating Car Installation Made From Translucent Solar Panels

At the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami, solar designer Marjan van Aubel has created a ‘wow’ moment with her installation of a translucent car.

Made for automaker Lexus, the high-tech sculpture utilizes specially shaped, thin transparent solar sheets that are hung to create the form of a sports car. It’s striking and fascinating in form and function.

The title of the installation is 8 Minutes and 20 Seconds – references the time it takes the sun’s light to reach the earth’s surface, as an homage to the star.

We love how light and airy the installation feels, using simple steel rings to represent the wheels of the car.

The installation’s solar panels generate energy for the artwork’s lighting, sound, and video projections.

We love the way unique mediums can bring about new interpretations of art.

