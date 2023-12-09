The Very Oldest Car in the World

Henry Ford may be attributed to the invention of the automobile, but it just isn’t the case.

The oldest running car in the world is a steam driven 1884 De Dion Bouton Et Trepardoux that was auctioned off for $4.62 million dollars.

This pioneering vehicle, a brainchild of French inventors Georges Bouton and Charles-Armand Trepardoux in collaboration with Count de Dion, marks a significant milestone in automotive history.

Powered by steam, the Runabout was a marvel of its time, boasting a sophisticated design that included a boiler and a two-cylinder engine. It could reach speeds of up to 38 miles per hour, a remarkable feat for the era.

This vehicle may be antiquated but at the time was a major achievement, and remains a milestone.

“With impeccable provenance, fully documented history, and the certainty that this is the oldest running family car in the world, “La Marquise” represents an unrepeatable opportunity for the most discriminating collector. It is unquestionably and quite simply one of the most important motor cars in the world.”

