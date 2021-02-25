Hyundai’s New Ionic 5 Is a Bold Design Direction for EVs

It’s fair to say we are approaching the tipping point for electric cars, with dozens of new models announced or on the horizon for the next few years. Indeed, a number of automakers have announced that their entire lineup will be entirely EV by 2030.

Carmaker Tesla deserves a lot of credit for popularizing electric cars, proving that a plugin model can be fast, fun, and better than their gas equivalent.

Hyundai has a slew of new EVs on the horizon, using the moniker Ionic for their EV lineup. Their 2022 Ionic 5 is their most important release to date, a stretched hatchback/SUV design with a unique sharp angle profile, and a style that feels both vintage and futuristic at the same time.

With a range of over 300 miles, fast charging, and a flexible, open interior, we expect the EV to accelerate the adoption of electric cars when it hits the road later this year. Prices haven’t been announced, but we can estimate a $35,000 price before tax credits.

If you’re in the market for a new car, are you considering an EV?