Indian designer Kunel Gaur has reimagined famous brands from around the world with bland, monochromatic packaging.

It’s a clever and thought-provoking series, where brand and color are stripped clear, giving almost a dystopian look to the companies that we know so well. What are your thoughts? When you strip away the logos and vibrant branding, does it make the product seem soulless? Or does the uniform look and feel give you a sense of simplicity?