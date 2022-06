The Grateful Dead celebrated the 50th anniversary of their much loved Europe 72’ tour recently, and with it came a few special edition products, like this series of art candles in the shape of their iconic dancing bear.

Produced by Joya Studio, the candles are available in three colors and fragrances—Sour Strawberry, Lemon Drop, and Cotton Candy, you can burn the candle down while rocking out to the sweet sounds of Jerry and gang.

Via The Dieline: