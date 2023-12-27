California Seen in Stunning Infrared Photography

We’ve covered infrared photography in the past, and are amazed at the ways it can transform scenery into alien-like, surrealist worlds. Here we’re featuring a series by Kate Ballis, an Australian former attorney, who left the world of law to pursue her passion for photography.

Her series Infra Realism takes place in Twin Palms, California and the surrounding Joshua Tree area, rich with 40s and 50s Americana. Vintage hotels, palm trees, and the sensibility of that time period. The resulting images are wildly colorful, feeling more like otherworldly parallels than the real world. Via Fubiz:

Like this: Like Loading...