Luciano Cian’s Expressive Colorblock Portraits

Brazilian artist Luciano Cian, born in São Paulo in 1973 and currently residing in Rio de Janeiro, is renowned for his vibrant works focusing on contemporary women, capturing their strength through simple lines, bold colors, and geometric shapes.

His artworks, often produced as drawing with giclée prints, linocut, and acrylic on canvas or wood, are a result of deep research and a quest for tranquility, which he finds in peaceful places that allow him to fully explore his visual language.

We’ve included a range of his expressive work, which shows great use of contrast, form, and color.

Images © Copyright Luciano Cien

“His distinctive style is characterized by simple lines, bold colors, geometric shapes, and gestural traits, which collectively create a powerful visual narrative. This narrative is further enriched by his exploration of different ethnicities and the diversity of races, celebrating the myriad forms of feminine strength and beauty.”

“Cian’s works, celebrated globally, are part of private collections and exhibitions worldwide, reflecting his message of equality and beauty.”

