The Smog Free Ring Represents 1000 Square Meters of Cleaned Air

Featured Categories
3D
237 Posts
View Posts
Abstract
60 Posts
View Posts
Accessibility
4 Posts
View Posts
Adventure
13 Posts
View Posts
Advertising
75 Posts
View Posts
Africa
6 Posts
View Posts
AI
28 Posts
View Posts
Animals
508 Posts
View Posts
Animated GIF
84 Posts
View Posts
Animation
28 Posts
View Posts
Architecture
1019 Posts
View Posts
Art
2219 Posts
View Posts
Artisan
140 Posts
View Posts
Automotive
237 Posts
View Posts
Best Gear
26 Posts
View Posts
Bicycles
24 Posts
View Posts
Biggest
3 Posts
View Posts
Birds
7 Posts
View Posts
Books
6 Posts
View Posts
Branding/Identity
251 Posts
View Posts
Camping
33 Posts
View Posts
Climate Change
837 Posts
View Posts
Clothing
78 Posts
View Posts
Cocktail Week
14 Posts
View Posts
Colors
991 Posts
View Posts
Concept Cars
15 Posts
View Posts
Countries You Know Nothing About
4 Posts
View Posts
Craft
365 Posts
View Posts
Culture
159 Posts
View Posts
Dance
3 Posts
View Posts
Design
2404 Posts
View Posts
DIY
8 Posts
View Posts
Documentary Film
795 Posts
View Posts
Dogs
53 Posts
View Posts
Drink
120 Posts
View Posts
Drone
4 Posts
View Posts
Eco-Friendly
361 Posts
View Posts
Endangered
5 Posts
View Posts
Europe
59 Posts
View Posts
EV
96 Posts
View Posts
Family
30 Posts
View Posts
Fashion
175 Posts
View Posts
Finances
3 Posts
View Posts
Flowers
57 Posts
View Posts
Food
352 Posts
View Posts
Footwear
51 Posts
View Posts
Furniture
254 Posts
View Posts
Future
1051 Posts
View Posts
Games
3 Posts
View Posts
Garden
6 Posts
View Posts
Get Smarter
942 Posts
View Posts
Gifts
4 Posts
View Posts
Glass
3 Posts
View Posts
Gluten-Free
9 Posts
View Posts
Graphic Design
72 Posts
View Posts
Halloween
3 Posts
View Posts
History
338 Posts
View Posts
Home & Health
169 Posts
View Posts
How To
185 Posts
View Posts
Humor
601 Posts
View Posts
Iceland
21 Posts
View Posts
Illustration
261 Posts
View Posts
Inclusivity
3 Posts
View Posts
Infographic
124 Posts
View Posts
Interior Design
18 Posts
View Posts
Landscaping
6 Posts
View Posts
Leaders
166 Posts
View Posts
LEGO
25 Posts
View Posts
life
876 Posts
View Posts
Lighting
28 Posts
View Posts
Love
8 Posts
View Posts
Magical
9 Posts
View Posts
Mars
1 Posts
View Posts
Mid Century
3 Posts
View Posts
Miniature
2 Posts
View Posts
Moon
9 Posts
View Posts
Moss and Fog
5 Posts
View Posts
Moss and Fog Shop
9 Posts
View Posts
motion graphics
37 Posts
View Posts
Movies
7 Posts
View Posts
Murals
2 Posts
View Posts
Music
76 Posts
View Posts
Music Video
3 Posts
View Posts
National Parks
4 Posts
View Posts
Nature
1515 Posts
View Posts
Oldest
11 Posts
View Posts
Outer Space
256 Posts
View Posts
Pacific Northwest
11 Posts
View Posts
Packaging Design
94 Posts
View Posts
Painting
320 Posts
View Posts
Photography
1175 Posts
View Posts
Planet Earth
57 Posts
View Posts
Plants
44 Posts
View Posts
Politics
135 Posts
View Posts
Portland
42 Posts
View Posts
Pricey
4 Posts
View Posts
Product Design
965 Posts
View Posts
Retro Future
21 Posts
View Posts
Retro Futuristic
8 Posts
View Posts
Rocks
95 Posts
View Posts
Science
407 Posts
View Posts
Sculpture
798 Posts
View Posts
Shopping
67 Posts
View Posts
Skyscrapers
5 Posts
View Posts
Solar
7 Posts
View Posts
Sports
2 Posts
View Posts
Stuff
551 Posts
View Posts
Surreal
373 Posts
View Posts
Sustainability
15 Posts
View Posts
Swim
3 Posts
View Posts
Technology
838 Posts
View Posts
Thoughts
465 Posts
View Posts
THROW
3 Posts
View Posts
Top Posts
2 Posts
View Posts
Transportation
18 Posts
View Posts
Travel
1119 Posts
View Posts
Trees
123 Posts
View Posts
Uncategorized
3357 Posts
View Posts
Video/Film/Literature
521 Posts
View Posts
Vintage
1 Posts
View Posts
Yum
11 Posts
View Posts
Zen
97 Posts
View Posts

The Smog Free Ring Represents 1000 Square Meters of Cleaned Air

16smogfreetowerbeijing-photocreditreuters

 

Smog is a major problem in the world, with many countries facing entire seasons now where the outside air in unhealthy for citizens to breathe.

In places like India and China, it’s a common sight to have a skyline obscured by smog and pollution. And even in wildfire-prone places like California, smoggy skies are becoming a norm.

Industrial designer and inventor Daan Roosegaarde wants to make that concept even more tangible.

His firm is the creator of the Smog Free Tower, an ingenious machine that uses patented positive ionisation technology to clean the air around it. They have been installed in city parks in different parts of the world.

 

smogfreetowerkorea2

But his concept goes much further than that. Indeed, the soot and smog that is captured by the tower is then compressed into a tiny cube, and sealed within a glass enclosure, creating a one-of-a-kind ring. That ring represents 1,000 square meters of newly cleaned air, and the purchase of it helps to grow the project further.

We love the ingenuity of this project, turning an issue like air pollution into something poetic and full of artistic value. In doing so, his studio is helping to educate and create a cleaner world.

Learn more on the Studio Roosegaarde website.

smogfree-projectroosegaarde8smog-free-jewelry-5

The SMOG FREE RING is made from smog collected by the SMOG FREE TOWER in Beijing or Rotterdam. By sharing a SMOG FREE RING you donate a 1000 m3 of clean air. It is used as engagement and wedding ring by couples all over the world.

smogfreetowerkorea3smogfreetowerkorea4smogfreetowerkorea505-smog-free-project-rotterdam-nl-photocredits-willem-de-kam06-smog-free-ring-beijing-photocredit-studio-roosegaarde06-smog-free-ring006-smogfreeringroosegaardesmog-cubes-roosegaarde04-smogfree-projectroosegaarde6

An award winning art, design, nature and travel site, bringing you the best content from around the world. Inspiration, every day. www.mossandfog.com

Related Topics
You May Also Like

Give us your thoughts

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d