Classic Bedtime Story ‘Goodnight Moon’ Turned Into Real Life Installation

Goodnight Moon is such a classic children’s book that it has been turned into countless spin-offs. The slow, rhyming poem set to simple, calming illustrations has sold over 48 million copies since it was first published in 1947. It was written by Margaret Wise Brown and illustrated by Clement Hurd.

Now the book has been brought to life in a clever installation by New York-based artist collective Fort Makers. Entitled Goodnight House, it’s an interactive group exhibition where all of the book’s objects and items have been lovingly handcrafted in tactile form.

It’s a beautifully fun tribute to this classic children’s story, and we love the creativity and attention to detail.

Via Wallpaper:

Fort Makers is pleased to present Goodnight House, an immersive group exhibition of works inspired by the American children’s book classic, Goodnight Moon, written by Margaret Wise Brown and illustrated by Clement Hurd, first published in 1947. Through contemporary reimaginings of various objects found within the book’s bedroom setting, Goodnight Houseexplores how the book has been woven into a collective, American cultural understanding of comfort, sleep, compassion, and imagination.