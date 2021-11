This series of vases look like they stepped out of a Bauhaus design collective from the 1920s.  The distinctive geometric forms and primary colors have a minimal yet instantly recognizable form, indicative of the forward-thinking era of the early 20th century.

Designed by Philippine-based Ashley Case, the vases are suspended in an elegant wire frame, making them feel well supported and balanced.

We appreciate the nod to the past with this series. See more of the designer’s work on her website.