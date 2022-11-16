Comparing Every Emoji to Scale, From Smallest to Largest

We all are familiar with emojis, even if we don’t all use them prolifically.

Who knew these little pictographs would be such an integral part of our communication in the 21st century?

And while we throw them around with little effort, did you know there’s an official counsel that tracks and approves new emoji for the world to use? It’s called the Unicode Consortium.

Some people have gone the extra length to categorize these emoji, like Javier Bórquez, who has painstakingly mapped all common emoji into their proper scale, from the smallest (mosquito) to the largest (Milky Way) .

It’s a fun project, and you can explore it on your own here.