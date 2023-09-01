Countries You Know Nothing About: Kyrgyzstan

Let’s face it. There are a few gaps in your knowledge regarding some of the lesser traveled countries of the world. We’re fully in this same camp. The world is pretty big, and some countries grab most of the attention, while other, smaller nations can go relatively unexplored.

But we’d like to change that. So we have an ongoing series called:

Countries You Know Nothing About.

This week, we’re investigating Kyrgyzstan .

Location: landlocked country in Central Asia, lying in the Tian Shan and Pamir mountain ranges

Geography: It is farther from the sea than any other individual country, and the mountainous region of the Tian Shan covers over 80% of the country

Capital (and largest city): Bishkek

Population: 7 million

The Central Asian country of Kyrgyzstan is little known in the west. Tucked between Uzbekistan and China, it’s a small country with over 2,000 years of history, through various cultures and empires. The country’s relative obscurity and geographic location make it far off the well-traveled tourist path.But a visit to the mountainous landscape reveals a lot of untouched, pristine natural beauty and stunning vistas. Kyrgyzstan is known for its mountainous terrain, with the majority of the country covered by the Tian Shan mountain range. It boasts stunning landscapes, including high-altitude lakes, glaciers, and lush valleys. Dutch photographer Albert Dros has a great series exploring this country, with a diverse and impressive range of images. From star-lit skies to silhouetted mountain scapes, we’re both intrigued and impressed by the natural beauty of the Kyrgyz countryside. Images © Copyright Albert Dros. Images used with artist’s permission. Kyrgyz culture is rich in traditions, with a strong emphasis on hospitality. The country is known for its epic poetry, particularly the “Manas,” which is one of the world’s longest epic poems. Kyrgyzstan is gaining recognition as a tourist destination, especially for those interested in trekking, mountain climbing, and outdoor activities. Its natural beauty, including places like Lake Issyk-Kul and Ala Archa National Park, attracts adventure seekers and nature enthusiasts. The official language of Kyrgyzstan is Kyrgyz. Russian is also widely spoken and recognized as an official language. Kyrgyzstan is known for its stunning mountainous landscapes. The majority of the country is covered by the Tian Shan mountain range, with peaks reaching well over 7,000 meters (22,966 feet). It is sometimes referred to as the “Switzerland of Central Asia” because of its natural beauty. Kyrgyzstan covers an area of approximately 199,951 square kilometers (77,202 square miles), making it the 83rd largest country in the world.

Kyrgyz cuisine features dishes like manti (dumplings), plov (rice pilaf), and various dairy products. Kumis, a fermented mare’s milk, is a traditional and popular beverage.

