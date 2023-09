A cinemagraph is basically a fancy term for an animated GIF, but the subject matter is usually ‘cinematic’ in nature, and the word just sounds nicer.

Here are some perpetual motion glimpses of food preparation, by a group called Kitchen Ghosts.

Created by Daria Khoroshavina and food stylist Olga Kolesnikov, they put you in a state of suspended animation… Via Colossal:

