Dan Lam’s Psychedelic Sculptures

We’re appreciating the fascinating and one-of-a-kind artwork from Dan Lam, who makes sculptures from non-traditional materials like foam, resin, and epoxy.

She has a new series out, with a range of miniatures that are available for sale. Lam’s work is sure to sell out, making this drop especially limited.

Each handmade and no two sculptures the same, Pint Size, a limited collection mini drop from acclaimed contemporary artist, Dan Lam, is now available. With only 1,200 pieces in the collection, some reminiscent of magical waterfalls, some, possibly, creatures from another planet; though all a sweet dessert for the eyes and senses.

Images used with artists permission.

“Internationally acclaimed contemporary artist and social media influencer; Dan Lam is an artist based out of Texas, USA. Lam’s drippy sculptural work explores sensational dichotomies by mixing unconventional materials, organic forms, and bright colors. With contrasting themes verging on beauty and grotesqueness at once, her art provokes its viewers to ponder meaning and existence while inspiring feelings of familiarity and wonder.”

Like this: Like Loading...